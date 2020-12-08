ModernGhanalogo

08.12.2020 Elections

Ledzokuku: Presiding officers detained over delay in submitting results

Citi News picked up information that about seven presiding offices who arrived at the Ledzokuku collation centre on Tuesday morning instead of Monday to present results from their polling stations have been detained.

Collation that has been ongoing since at about 7 pm last night is still ongoing due to the delay of the EC officials to submit results on time.

These presiding officers last night upon getting to the Teshie police station and meeting long queues allegedly decided to go home and sleep.

But upon reaching the collation centre this morning, their excuses for being fatigued did not sit well with security personnel, hence they have been sent to the police cells.

---citinewsroom

