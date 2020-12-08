ModernGhanalogo

08.12.2020 Elections

Sanja Nanja defeat’s NPP MP for Atebubu-Amantin seat

LISTEN DEC 8, 2020

The Member of Parliament for the Atebubu-Amantin constituency in the Bono East Region, Kofi Amoakohene has lost the seat in the just ended December 7 polls.

He was defeated by the National Democratic Congress’ candidate, Sanja Nanja.

Sanja Nanja reclaimed the seat by polling 17,588 votes out of the total valid votes of 30,932.

The NPP and PPP's Parliamentary candidates, Kofi Amoakohene and Hennaa Kwaku Abraham polled 13,169 and 175 votes respectively.

Mr. Nanja won the 2012 elections with 16,964 votes.

The seat was taken by the NPP in the 2016 elections. Prior to his defeat, he was Sanja Nanja was not in the good books of the Atebubu-Amantin traditional council.

---citinewsroom

