08.12.2020 Elections

Zanetor retains Klottey Korle seat

LISTEN DEC 8, 2020

Dr. Zanetor Rawlings has retained the Klottey Korle parliamentary seat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the second time.

She won the race with 39,343 votes.

Her challenger, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Price Appiah Debrah polled 31,154.

Votes Dr. Zanetor had in the 2020 polls seem to be a reduction in the one she had in 2016 where she faced competition from the NPP’s Philip Addison.

Dr. Zanetor Rawlings won with 33,609 of the votes representing 50.29 percent and Mr. Addison followed with 29,122 votes representing 43.57 percent.

The final stretch of the 2020 campaign season saw the Klottey Korle MP contend with the death of her father, former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Check below for the full results:

PARLIAMENTARY – Klottey Korle

NPP (PRINCE DEBRAH) = 31154

NDC (ZANETOR RAWLINGS) = 39343

LPG= 190

VALID = 70687

REJECTED = 496

VOTES CAST = 71183

223 POLLING STATIONS

---citinewsroom

