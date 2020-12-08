NPP playing tricks to change results, defeat is starring at them – NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress has alleged that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is playing tricks to change the results of the 2020 general elections.

Director of Elections of the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, made the allegation at a press conference this morning in Accra.

According to him, because the NPP know they are losing, they sent people in the Ashanti Region to change the results.

He said the NPP has been calling for recounts in a bid to change the results of the elections.

He said “it's very clear defeat is starring them (NPP) in the face.”

