08.12.2020 Elections

Freda Prempeh retains Tano North seat for NPP

LISTEN DEC 8, 2020

Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for the Tano North constituency in the Ahafo Region, has retained the seat.

Mrs Prempeh who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, polled 22,592 votes representing 53.4%.

In all 41,695 voted representing 98% of the total vote cast with 146 (1%) rejected ballots.

Freda Prempeh’s main contender Pius Opoku of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) polled 18,684 while Bennet Nkrumah of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) had 419 votes.

Who is Freda Prempeh?

Freda Prempeh who is currently a Deputy Minister in the Akufo-Addo government started her political career as an assembly member of the Lakoo electoral area in the La-Dadekotopo Constituency in 2002.

She served the position for eight years.

In February 2006, she was called to serve on the National Reconciliation Commission as a Public Affairs Officer for a period of 9 months.

She was appointed the Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, in 2017 by President Akufo-Addo.

She has served on the Mines and Energy, Government Assurance Committee in Parliament.

---citinewsroom

