NDC’s Kofi Adams wins Buem seat

Former National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, will represent the Buem constituency in Parliament after his victory in Monday’s election.

Kofi Adams’ 18,528 votes in the constituency, which is located in the Oti Region, were more than double the tally polled by his closest contender, the NPP’s Lawrence Kwame Aziale.

Aziale garnered 6,843 votes while neither of the two remaining candidates, Rev. Davids Kpuku Kwaku of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) and the People’s National Convention (PNC)’s Darko-Boateng Adams polled over 300 votes.

A total of 25,791 ballots were cast in the constituency, with 314 invalid votes exceeding the tallies polled by the candidates of both GUM and PNC.

Adams had been the favourite to claim the NDC-dominated seat after he ousted the incumbent , Daniel Kosi Ashaiman in August 2019, during the party’s parliamentary primaries.

His ascent into Parliament has been hard-fought, having tried and failed in his bid for the seat prior to last year’s primaries.

In 2013, Mr Adams filed his nomination to contest the seat when it became vacant following the death of then-Member of Parliament, Henry Kamal Ford. He was, however, disqualified by the National Executive Committee of the party after he was implicated in a secret recording.

Ahead of the elections, Mr. Adams had touted his contributions to the development in the area and insisted that his efforts place him in pole position to get into Parliament.

Certified Parliamentary Results: Buem Constituency

1. NPP – Lawrence Kwame Aziale – 6,843

2. NDC – Kofi Adams – 18,528

3. GUM – Rev. Davids Kpuku Kwaku – 268

4. PNC – Darko-Boateng Adams – 152

Valid Votes – 25791

Invalid Votes – 314

---citinewsroom