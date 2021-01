The ruling New Patriotic Party's parliamentary candidate for the Adansi Asokwa constituency, KT Hammond has emerged victorious in the December 7 polls.

He polled 18,250 votes out of 30,750 votes at the parliamentary level.

The National Democratic Congress’ Kenneth Acheampong and the Convention People’s Party’ Mensah Abrahim Justice obtained 12,038 and 499 votes respectively.

516 votes were rejected after the polls.

---citinewsroom