Joe Osei Owusu retains Bekwai seat for NPP

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Osei Owusu, has retained his parliamentary seat in Bekwai for the ruling New Patriotic Party.

According to certified results, he polled 40,275 votes.

The controversial independent candidate, Kwasi Amofa Agyeman, polled 22,221 votes.

Kwasi Amofa Agyeman is a failed NPP parliamentary aspirant who decided to contest as an independent candidate contrary to the wishes of his party.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Charles Oppong, was a distant third with only 2,877 of the votes followed by the People’s National Convention’s with 102 votes.

Joe Osei Owusu was first elected into Parliament in 2008.

He has also served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) under the Kufuor administration.

----citinewsroom