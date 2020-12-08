ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.12.2020 Elections

Joe Osei Owusu retains Bekwai seat for NPP

Joe Osei Owusu retains Bekwai seat for NPP
LISTEN DEC 8, 2020

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Osei Owusu, has retained his parliamentary seat in Bekwai for the ruling New Patriotic Party.

According to certified results, he polled 40,275 votes.

The controversial independent candidate, Kwasi Amofa Agyeman, polled 22,221 votes.

Kwasi Amofa Agyeman is a failed NPP parliamentary aspirant who decided to contest as an independent candidate contrary to the wishes of his party.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Charles Oppong, was a distant third with only 2,877 of the votes followed by the People’s National Convention’s with 102 votes.

Joe Osei Owusu was first elected into Parliament in 2008.

He has also served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) under the Kufuor administration.

----citinewsroom

More Elections
Modern Ghana Links
I never said election 2020 was rigged – says Mac Manu
02.01.2021 | Elections
C/R: Police secure court order to stop Effutu NDC from protesting over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
NDC’s continued protests won’t affect election petition – Amaliba
02.01.2021 | Elections
Minority will use legitimate means to resist subversion of the people’s will – Ablakwa
01.01.2021 | Elections
NDC MPs run to American, British partners over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
We'll block all MPs in disputed constituencies from entering Parliament – Ablakwa
31.12.2020 | Elections
Why did you lie to your supporters that you won election 2020? – Akilu Sayibu queries Mahama
31.12.2020 | Elections
NPP-UK blasts Mahama for lying, ill-informing NDC supporters to cause violence
31.12.2020 | Elections
Ensure fair representation of women on election petition panel – Feminist CSOs tell Chief Justice
31.12.2020 | Elections
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line