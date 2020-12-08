Ablekuma North: NDC agents accuse NPP of plotting to smuggle ballot boxes into collation centre

It took the joint effort of military and police personnel to prevent a near-scuffle after some residents of Ablekuma North accused NPP party agents of trying to alter the numbers on the result declaration forms from some polling centres.

They also alleged that persons suspected to be affiliated with the governing party tried to sneak ballot boxes into the collation centre around 1:45 am.

The enraged constituents, made up of NDC party agents and other onlookers, quickly surrounded the entrance to the Odorkor Mount Zion collation centre in an attempt to prevent the alleged forged forms and ballot papers from being collated.

“You didn't bring your ballot box to the main gate, they rather threw it at the back of the main gate. That's what thieves do. It's a wrong time to now bring ballot boxes to the constituency. We don't vote at 2 am… We won't agree for this to happen,” an onlooker said.

The alleged forged result declaration forms and ballot boxes are being sent to the Odorkor Police station under heavy security.

---citinewsroom