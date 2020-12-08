ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.12.2020 Elections

Konadu applauds EC for smooth election 2020

Konadu applauds EC for smooth election 2020
LISTEN DEC 8, 2020

Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has commended the Electoral Commission (EC) for conducting a smooth election.

Speaking to Citi News, she said the electoral process was far better than “we have ever seen.”

Commenting on the EC’s commitment to declare results of the general election 24 hours after the close of polls, the former First Lady said: “If they are dong electronic voting, I do not see how it cannot be done in 24 hours.”

She also said the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa, has been “very systematic in whatever she is doing. I have no complaints about her at all.

The 2020 elections which commenced at 7 am ended at 5 pm today was held in 36,622 polling stations nationwide.

It saw about 17 million Ghanaians cast their ballots for their preferred presidential and parliamentary candidates.

The process was generally smooth but for some 235 irregularities reported by the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) in some polling stations.

---citinewsroom

More Elections
Modern Ghana Links
I never said election 2020 was rigged – says Mac Manu
02.01.2021 | Elections
C/R: Police secure court order to stop Effutu NDC from protesting over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
NDC’s continued protests won’t affect election petition – Amaliba
02.01.2021 | Elections
Minority will use legitimate means to resist subversion of the people’s will – Ablakwa
01.01.2021 | Elections
NDC MPs run to American, British partners over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
We'll block all MPs in disputed constituencies from entering Parliament – Ablakwa
31.12.2020 | Elections
Why did you lie to your supporters that you won election 2020? – Akilu Sayibu queries Mahama
31.12.2020 | Elections
NPP-UK blasts Mahama for lying, ill-informing NDC supporters to cause violence
31.12.2020 | Elections
Ensure fair representation of women on election petition panel – Feminist CSOs tell Chief Justice
31.12.2020 | Elections
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line