08.12.2020 Elections

Titus-Glover kicked out in Tema East

Titus GloverTitus Glover
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has won the Tema East Constituency seat once again from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Provisional results available to this portal indicates that the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has lost his bid to represent the people of Tema East Constituency for the third term.

The Deputy Minister of Transport has lost the seat to former Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Tema, Isaac Ashai Odamtten who is contesting the seat for the first time.

The NDC Parliamentary candidate is coming with a lot of experience in banking and theology.

The Tema East seat which happens to be a safe seat for the NPP was once won by the NDC in the 2000 polls.

However, the NPP in 2004 Elections regained the seat from the NDC and maintained it for four consecutive terms.

The Tema East Constituency is one of the constituencies under the Tema Metropolis and covers Tema Newtown and Tema Community One with a voter population of 101,797.

Meanwhile, the Presidential and Parliamentary Candidates of the NPP, President Nana Akufo-Addo and Hanson Nii Noi Yvei Nortey respectively have massively won the Tema Central constituency.

---Daily Guide

