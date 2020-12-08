Peter Amewu wins Hohoe

Listen to article

Energy Minister John Peter Amewu has taken a slim lead in the Hohoe constituency in what is likely to be a major upset in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

Results monitored indicate that the Energy Minister leads several polling stations in the constituency.

This is the first time in Ghana’s electoral history that an NPP Parliamentary candidate has won any polling station in the constituency which is a major stronghold of the NDC.

Ghanaians on Monday voted to the polls today Monday, December 7, 2020, to elect a President and 275 Parliamentarians.

Over 17 million voters took part in the exercise. The figure is 2 million more than the number of voters who voted in the previous election in 2016.

The electoral commission has said over 33,000 polling stations have been dedicated for the presidential and parliamentary polls.

