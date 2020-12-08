‘Let’s stay focused to the end’ – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has asked supporters of the party to stay vigilant during the collation process.

He gave the advice in a post on Facebook thanking Ghanaians for taking part in the 2020 general elections.

“Thank you for coming out to vote in today's election. Very good results from all parts of the country. We must continue to remain vigilant as we enter the result collation stage. Let's stay focused and roar to the end,” he wrote.

We’ve ‘flipped’ 36 parliamentary seats occupied by NPP MPs – NDC

In a related development, the NDC has declared victory in the parliamentary polls held on Monday, December 7, 2020.

According to the Director of Elections for the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the party has taken back some 36 parliamentary seats the New Patriotic Party won in the 2016 elections.

Addressing the press on Tuesday dawn, December 8, 2020, Elections Director of the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah listed a number of constituencies he claimed his party has “flipped”.

“This means the seats were taken by NPP in 2016, and we have taken them back,” he explained.

“So far, if you look at the flips, if you put them together, we are looking at about 36 seats that have flipped,” Afriyie Ankrah added.

In the Greater Accra Region, Afriyie Ankrah said the NDC has won the Krowor, Ledzokuku, Tema East, Adentan, Ablekuma Central, Okaikoi North and Madina parliamentary seats.

In the Eastern Region, he mentioned Upper Manya, Akwatia, and Ayensuano.

“We’ve flipped Jomoro, Evalue Gwira in the Western Region and Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region. When it comes to Bono East, we’ve flipped Nkoranza North Nkoranza South, Techiman North and Techiman South. In the Central Region, we’ve flipped Ekumfi, Upper Denkyira West, Awutu Senya West, Cape Coast North, Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese, Twifo-Ati Morkwa, Asikuma Odoben Brakwa and Gomoa West.”

In the Bono Region, he said the party has won Jaman North, Dorma West, Jaman South

Ahafo: Wenchi and Tano South seats.

He however directed members of the NDC not to jubilate yet but be vigilant throughout the process.

Afriyie Ankrah also insisted that the NDC has maintained a number of its parliamentary seats.

“No premature celebration,” he said.

---citinewsroom