08.12.2020

Disregard reports, I'm coming out victorious – Dumelo

DEC 8, 2020

The opposition National Democratic Congress' (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo has dismissed reports claiming he is losing the seat to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Lydia Alhassan.

A number of people have already taken to social media, declaring defeat for the NDC’s parliamentary candidate.

But Dumelo in a Citi News interview said internal projections suggest that he is winning the seat.

“We have done well, and at the end of the day, the one with the highest majority will win. It is looking good for us, both parliamentary and presidential per our internal checks. I think and I know and also hope that we come out victorious.”

“But of course, we will have to wait until the collation is over and the EC finally declares,” he added.

