No premature celebration yet; move to secure and protect the overwhelming victory — NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is already singing victory songs ahead of the final election results to be declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) today December 8.

The Election Director of the party, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah is asking party supporters not to celebrate yet despite the positive outcomes going their way.

Speaking at the second press conference, he urges party supporters to move to the coalition Centres and remain vigilante till the final results is declared.

“No premature celebration because the collation is still ongoing and, therefore, we charge all our counting and collating agents to be vigilant and alert in the last hours of the counting in order to secure and protect the overwhelming victory that is coming.”

He continued: “We charge all our party supporters to move to the various collation centres to ensure that the will and mandate of the people is not stolen because we’ve heard a lot of shooting and all that.

“If we are all there, they can’t kill all of us, so, move to the collation centres, parliamentary candidates, executives, regional, constituency party executives; go to the collation centres and support our collation agents and when we do that, the victory we’ve already chalked will be secured and we know that, indeed, what God has started he will complete it…”