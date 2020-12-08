NPP's Tangoba Abayage lost Navrongo Central

The ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Navrongo Central, Tangoba Abayage, appears to have conceded defeat even before the official declaration of the parliamentary results.

According to her, the collation of results from the various polling stations in the constituency is pointing towards her defeat.

Her main contender was Sampson Chiragia of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Tangoba Abayage who is also the Upper East Regional Minister indicated that she had come to terms with defeat in a post on her Facebook page.

Unfortunately I lost to the men!

Never has there been this fight in Navrongo…

Posted by Tangoba Abayage on Monday, December 7, 2020

In the past, Navrongo Central has been represented by the Godfrey Abullu of the NDC, John Setuni Achuliwor, an independent candidate, Clement Tumfuga Bugase, of the NDC, Achuliwor again on the ticket of the NPP, the NDC’s Mark Owen Woyongo and Kofi Adda of the NPP.

Tangoba Abayage beat Mr. Adda in the NPP primaries ahead of the 2020 election.

