ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.12.2020 Elections

Asawase: Ballot papers allegedly meant for rigging fake – EC

Asawase: Ballot papers allegedly meant for rigging fake – EC
LISTEN DEC 8, 2020

The Electoral Commission (EC) in the Ashanti Region says the man caught in the Asawase constituency on suspicion of trying to rig the polls had fake ballots in his possession.

The Regional EC Director, Benjamin Bannor-Bio, said his outfit’s scrutiny of the purported ballots meant for rigging revealed their inauthenticity.

“It does not bear a serial number. What it bears is a constituency code for Asawase. All our ballot papers bear unique serial numbers,” he noted at a press conference on December 7, 2020.

Mr. Bannor-Bio further demonstrated to the press that the gold validation stamps on the ballots were oval instead of circular.

He stressed that there was no need for apprehension and urged observers to trust the EC’s processes.

“That is why the person was detected and arrested… and so, therefore, let’s have an interest in the Electoral Commission's process and have trust in them.”

“We are determined to ensure that the results will be a true reflection of the decision of the people who voted,” Mr. Bannor-Bio added.

The MP for the area, Muntaka Mubarak, had raised concerns that the detention of the suspect in possession of the fake ballots signalled a larger attempt at rigging the polls.

The detection of the suspect who was accused of thump printing ballots in his possession led to confusion at the Baba Lati base polling station in the New Zongo Electoral area.

But Mr. Bannor-Bio said the EC said it has since clarified issues with the MP.

“I have met the Honourable Muntaka at his office, and he himself has attested to the fact that the ballot papers were not that of our [EC’s] ballot papers.”

— citinewsroom

More Elections
Modern Ghana Links
I never said election 2020 was rigged – says Mac Manu
02.01.2021 | Elections
C/R: Police secure court order to stop Effutu NDC from protesting over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
NDC’s continued protests won’t affect election petition – Amaliba
02.01.2021 | Elections
Minority will use legitimate means to resist subversion of the people’s will – Ablakwa
01.01.2021 | Elections
NDC MPs run to American, British partners over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
We'll block all MPs in disputed constituencies from entering Parliament – Ablakwa
31.12.2020 | Elections
Why did you lie to your supporters that you won election 2020? – Akilu Sayibu queries Mahama
31.12.2020 | Elections
NPP-UK blasts Mahama for lying, ill-informing NDC supporters to cause violence
31.12.2020 | Elections
Ensure fair representation of women on election petition panel – Feminist CSOs tell Chief Justice
31.12.2020 | Elections
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
58 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
58 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line