NPP’s Dr. Nana Yaw Boakye supports Asokwa polling station executives with food

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party in the Asokwa Constituency; Dr. Nana Yaw Boakye has encouraged all polling station executives to be vigilant and ensure victory for the New Patriotic Party.

Dr. Boakye who believes the activities of polling station executives are pivotal to securing electoral victory encouraged them when he provided breakfast on Election Day for all polling station executives in the Asokwa constituency.

A few days before Election Day, Dr. Nana Yaw Boakye, who is also the Coordinator of the Ashanti regional medical team of the New Patriotic Party, supported the party with over one thousand, five hundred nose masks, many boxes of hand sanitizers, and fifty packs of bottled drinking water.

He also called on all to contribute whatever they can to ensure that those who work for the party are well motivated to help secure electoral victory for the party.