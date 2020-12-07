ModernGhanalogo

07.12.2020 Diaspora (USA)

NDC Proforum urges Ghanaians to protect the peace and let Ghana win

By NDC Proforum – USA
LISTEN DEC 7, 2020

The NDC Proforum North America wish Ghanaians good luck in the elections as they turn out in their numbers to vote.

As a democratic country, we urge Ghanaians to allow the 1992 Constitution to remain supreme and elect leaders that would be accountable to the people. We wish to reiterate that it is the civic duty of every eligible Ghanaian to vote.

The NDC Proforum-NA also calls on corporate Ghana to be reminded that the collaboration between the public and private sectors keeps the economy and the country moving. We further urge all professionals across the country to make sure their interest in the elections would enhance the democracy of our dear country. Some sacrifices have been made in the past and as our dear country moves forward, we pray for peace.

The decision of professionals in this all-important civic exercise should also enhance their career and create the opportunities for others. The journey to realize the Ghanaian dream starts on December 7, 2020.

The NDC Professionals Forum – NA wishes the great NDC success in the elections and believes that by end of polls on December 7, Ghana will remain the winner with no losers.

God Bless our Homeland Ghana…

Sign

Arnold Appiah

President

