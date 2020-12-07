ModernGhanalogo

07.12.2020 Elections

Provisional results from AWW dazes Dumelo

Trending on social media currently is the aspiring Member of Parliament on the ticket of opposition NDC, John Dumelo.

From reports gathered, the provisional results projected at the Ayawaso West Wuoguon Constituency suggests John Dumelo has potentially lost the race for the seat.

Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan aka Maa Lydia judging from the results projected is in a comfortable lead and if things go just as it is then she will go to parliament for another 4 years.

See provisional results;

