07.12.2020 Elections

Hawa Koomson denies hand in Kasoa shooting incident

LISTEN DEC 7, 2020

The Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East constituency Mavis Hawa Koomson has denied involvement in the shooting incident at Kasoa, where two journalists sustained gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened at the Church of Christ Polling station at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East constituency in the Central region.

Reports earlier in the day indicated that the perpetrators of the crime were in a Black Toyota Land Cruiser who opened fire on a Kia Salon car that was driving out of the polling station with some journalists.

According to Starr News’ Ibrahim Alhassan, the two people who were injured included an NDC polling agent and a journalist. They have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

It is not known who the perpetrators are as no party colors were embossed on the vehicle.

The NDC in the area has accused the incumbent MP for engineering the incident.

But Madam Koomson in an interview with Starr News’ Ibrahim Alhassan said the allegation was a ploy by the opposition to tarnish her image.

She noted that she did not have a hand in the incident.

---starrfm

