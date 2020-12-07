Heavy rains halts voting at Lower Manya Krobo

A heavy downpour has forced voting in the Lower Manya Krobo constituency to be suspended temporarily.

The electoral officials have had to pack the voting materials to avoid being destroyed by the rains.

Residents who would have ordinarily throng the various polling stations in the area have been kept indoors for fear of being drenched.

The constituency is one of the few strongholds of the largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the Eastern Region.

Ghanaians are voting to the polls today Monday, December 7, 2020, to elect a President and 275 Parliamentarians.

Over 17 million voters are expected to take part in the exercise. The figure is 2 million more than the number of voters who voted in the previous election in 2016.

The electoral commission has said over 33,000 polling stations have been dedicated for the presidential and parliamentary polls.

