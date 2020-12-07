ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.12.2020 Elections

Mahama bodyguard wasn't having voters ID on him, he mentioned his name wrongly — EC

Mahama bodyguard wasn't having voters ID on him, he mentioned his name wrongly — EC
Listen to article

The Electoral Commission (EC) says the bodyguard of former President John Dramani Mahama Mr Tahiru Bombi Bakari was allowed to vote at the District Office Polling Station in Bole-Bamboi Constituency.

The Commission noted that this was after the Name Reference List Officer was able to trace his name in the Voters Register following several attempts due to Mr Tahiru not having his Voters ID Card on him and providing his name in a different sequence from that on the register.

This was after Mr Mahama had indicated that his security guard had voting challenges at the polling station earlier today, Monday, 7 December 2020.

Mr Mahama made a public complaint after casting his vote in the general election at the Bole District Office polling station in the Savanna Region that his bodyguard could not find his name in the voters' list.

Mr Mahama told the media: “One of my security personnel, I registered here with him and during the exhibition, we checked his name was there. But we got here today and his name is not there and, so, I don’t know if it’s a generalised problem”.

But hours later, the former President posted on social media indicating that “the issue with my security officer has been resolved and he has voted”, while thanking the presiding officer for intervening.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) has put out a public notice to that effect.

The public notice was made on the EC’s official social media page.

It read: “Our attention has been drawn to a news article of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Candidate, former President John Mahama, following an interview granted in Bole. In the said interview, the former President made the assertion that his bodyguard was not on the Voters Register and had not voted.

“The Commission takes note that former President Mahama has corrected this assertion”.

The notice continued: “The bodyguard, Mr Tahiru Bombi Bakari, voted at the District Office Polling Station in Bole-Bamboi Constituency. This was after the Name Reference List Officer was able to trace his name in the Voters Register following several attempts due to Mr Tahiru not having his Voters ID Card on him and providing his name in a different sequence from that on the register”.

More Elections
Modern Ghana Links
I never said election 2020 was rigged – says Mac Manu
02.01.2021 | Elections
C/R: Police secure court order to stop Effutu NDC from protesting over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
NDC’s continued protests won’t affect election petition – Amaliba
02.01.2021 | Elections
Minority will use legitimate means to resist subversion of the people’s will – Ablakwa
01.01.2021 | Elections
NDC MPs run to American, British partners over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
We'll block all MPs in disputed constituencies from entering Parliament – Ablakwa
31.12.2020 | Elections
Why did you lie to your supporters that you won election 2020? – Akilu Sayibu queries Mahama
31.12.2020 | Elections
NPP-UK blasts Mahama for lying, ill-informing NDC supporters to cause violence
31.12.2020 | Elections
Ensure fair representation of women on election petition panel – Feminist CSOs tell Chief Justice
31.12.2020 | Elections
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
57 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
57 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line