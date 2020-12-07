ModernGhanalogo

07.12.2020 Elections

EC denies Mahama’s claims

LISTEN DEC 7, 2020

The Electoral Commission (EC) has denied claims that the bodyguard of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, was unable to vote in the Bole-Bamboi constituency.

According to the commission, the bodyguard was able to vote after his name was found in the voters’ register name reference list.

“The bodyguard, Mr. Tahiru Bombi Bakari, voted at the District Office polling station in the Bole-Bamboi constituency. This was after the Name Reference List Officer was able to trace his name in the voters register following several attempts, due to Mr. Tahiru not having his voters ID card on him and providing his name in a different sequence from that on the register.”

John Dramani Mahama voted in the Bole constituency of the Savannah Region.

Mr. Mahama stated that one of the people he registered with was not able to find his name in the register.

“It is too early to make an assessment but there are a few hitches. I registered with one of my security personnel, but he cannot find his name. We will see the presiding officer to check this anomaly.”

They added that they had noticed that the former president, John Mahama had corrected his assertions.

Read the full statement below

127202090605-1i840p4bbv-ec-statement-on-mahama-bodyguard.jpeg

---citinewsroom

