ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.12.2020 Elections

Voting still ongoing in Bantama, Tamale North

Voting still ongoing in Bantama, Tamale North
LISTEN DEC 7, 2020

The Electoral Commission (EC) has stated that voting is still ongoing in the Bantama and Tamale North Constituencies of the Ashanti and Northern Regions.

According to the Commission in a statement, by close of polls at 5:00pm today, December 7, 2020, there were long queues in some polling stations within Bantama and Tamale North Constituencies “and as such, voting is still ongoing.”

Voting started around 7:00am in most parts of the country today.

According to the statement, “to ensure a seamless and orderly voting process in the affected polling stations, the Commission has provided rechargeable lamps to ensure that voting continues in a seamless manner.”

“The Commission has also activated additional Biometric Verification devices to speed up the voting process,” according to the statement.

---citinewsroom

More Elections
Modern Ghana Links
I never said election 2020 was rigged – says Mac Manu
02.01.2021 | Elections
C/R: Police secure court order to stop Effutu NDC from protesting over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
NDC’s continued protests won’t affect election petition – Amaliba
02.01.2021 | Elections
Minority will use legitimate means to resist subversion of the people’s will – Ablakwa
01.01.2021 | Elections
NDC MPs run to American, British partners over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
We'll block all MPs in disputed constituencies from entering Parliament – Ablakwa
31.12.2020 | Elections
Why did you lie to your supporters that you won election 2020? – Akilu Sayibu queries Mahama
31.12.2020 | Elections
NPP-UK blasts Mahama for lying, ill-informing NDC supporters to cause violence
31.12.2020 | Elections
Ensure fair representation of women on election petition panel – Feminist CSOs tell Chief Justice
31.12.2020 | Elections
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
57 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
57 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line