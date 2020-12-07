Voting still ongoing in Bantama, Tamale North
The Electoral Commission (EC) has stated that voting is still ongoing in the Bantama and Tamale North Constituencies of the Ashanti and Northern Regions.
According to the Commission in a statement, by close of polls at 5:00pm today, December 7, 2020, there were long queues in some polling stations within Bantama and Tamale North Constituencies “and as such, voting is still ongoing.”
Voting started around 7:00am in most parts of the country today.
According to the statement, “to ensure a seamless and orderly voting process in the affected polling stations, the Commission has provided rechargeable lamps to ensure that voting continues in a seamless manner.”
“The Commission has also activated additional Biometric Verification devices to speed up the voting process,” according to the statement.
---citinewsroom