ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.12.2020 Elections

Rains force EC to end polls in Eastern Region

Rains force EC to end polls in Eastern Region
Listen to article

Heavy downpour has forced the Electoral Commission (EC) to end today’s polls barely a few minutes to 5pm in some polling centres in the Eastern Region.

The affected constituencies are: Akwatia, Suhum, Odumase – Krobo, Anyinam, Abuakwa North and South, New Juaben North and South, Nsawam among other areas.

The heavy downpour which started at exactly 4: 50 pm forced the EC to end the polls in open places and had to move to other areas such as classrooms and church buildings for cover.

The EC Returning Officers who had no option had to pack their materials and get a secure place to sort out the ballot papers and count them.

At Suhum – Okorase, the EC officers were forced to move from the open places and hide in the Presby Classroom block to sort out the papers.

Currently sorting of the ballot papers for both Presidential and Parliamentary are underway in most polling Centres in the region.

---Daily Guide

More Elections
Modern Ghana Links
I never said election 2020 was rigged – says Mac Manu
02.01.2021 | Elections
C/R: Police secure court order to stop Effutu NDC from protesting over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
NDC’s continued protests won’t affect election petition – Amaliba
02.01.2021 | Elections
Minority will use legitimate means to resist subversion of the people’s will – Ablakwa
01.01.2021 | Elections
NDC MPs run to American, British partners over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
We'll block all MPs in disputed constituencies from entering Parliament – Ablakwa
31.12.2020 | Elections
Why did you lie to your supporters that you won election 2020? – Akilu Sayibu queries Mahama
31.12.2020 | Elections
NPP-UK blasts Mahama for lying, ill-informing NDC supporters to cause violence
31.12.2020 | Elections
Ensure fair representation of women on election petition panel – Feminist CSOs tell Chief Justice
31.12.2020 | Elections
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
56 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
56 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line