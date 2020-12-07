Rains force EC to end polls in Eastern Region

Listen to article

Heavy downpour has forced the Electoral Commission (EC) to end today’s polls barely a few minutes to 5pm in some polling centres in the Eastern Region.

The affected constituencies are: Akwatia, Suhum, Odumase – Krobo, Anyinam, Abuakwa North and South, New Juaben North and South, Nsawam among other areas.

The heavy downpour which started at exactly 4: 50 pm forced the EC to end the polls in open places and had to move to other areas such as classrooms and church buildings for cover.

The EC Returning Officers who had no option had to pack their materials and get a secure place to sort out the ballot papers and count them.

At Suhum – Okorase, the EC officers were forced to move from the open places and hide in the Presby Classroom block to sort out the papers.

Currently sorting of the ballot papers for both Presidential and Parliamentary are underway in most polling Centres in the region.

---Daily Guide