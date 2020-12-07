NDC raises alarm over Police been allegedly instructed not to escort ballot boxes

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has alleged that security personnel have been instructed not to follow ballot boxes to the collation centre.

According to the Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, they intercepted a call that gave the instruction.

“We find it very strange that there has been an instruction that we have intercepted, a communication that is telling the police not to escort ballot boxes.”

Voting began in over 38,000 polling stations across the country today, Monday, December 7, 2020, as Ghana holds its 8th general elections in the Fourth Republic.

Addressing the media at a press conference held today, Monday, December 7, 2020, Mr Afriyie Ankrah described the instruction as unusual.

“This is very unusual. Why don’t they want the police to escort the ballot boxes? Ballot boxes are always supposed to be escorted by a security official so why the instruction that the police should not go with the boxes?”

He admonished all Ghanaians and observers to be vigilant so that the right thing is done.

“The international and local observers should intensify their monitoring and our supporters and patriotic Ghanaians should ensure that we follow the ballot boxes when they are being taken to the office.”

“So citizens of Ghana rise up, follow the ballot boxes, wherever they are going, follow them until they reach the coalition center and finish the counting process,” he added.

---citinewsroom