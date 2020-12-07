Asawase: Voting halted at Baba Lati base polling station over misunderstanding

Confusion between some prospective voters halted the electoral process at a polling station in the Asawase constituency.

The affected polling station was the Baba Lati base polling station in the New Zongo Electoral area.

Voting was halted for about 30 minutes at the polling station.

One person was accused of thump printing ballots in his possession leading to the confusion.

The accused person was picked up by security personnel.

Police have since brought the situation under control and the process is ongoing.

Some 20 persons in the queue feared they may not be able to vote before the close of polls at 5 pm.

But such persons were assured that they won’t be disenfranchised as long as they were already in the queue at the polling station in line with regulations.

The contest in Asawase is between the incumbent MP, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak of the National Democratic Congress and Alhaji Alidu Seidu of the New Patriotic Party.

Asawase was identified as a hotspot ahead of the polls with 53 flashpoints.

But no significant incident of violence has been recorded so far.

The area has been a stronghold of the NDC in the past.

