Voting ends nationwide, counting underway

Voting has ended at most centres nationwide in the general elections.

The exercise which commenced at 7am ended at 5pm today, December 7, 2020.

Currently, officials of the Electoral Commission at most of the polling stations are sorting out the ballots after which counting will follow suit.

In all, 12 presidential candidates were on the ballots seeking to be elected as President of Ghana.

They are; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (NPP), John Dramani Mahama (NDC), Christian Kwabena Andrews (GUM), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet (CPP), Akua Donkor (GFP), Henry Herbert Lartey (GCPP), Hassan Ayariga (APC), Percival Kofi Akpaloo (LPG), David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera (PNC), Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku (PPP), Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings (NDP) and Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, (Independent Candidate).

Various candidates also contested in the parliamentary elections nationwide.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has said barring any impediment, it is determined to declare results 24 hours after polls.

However, earlier today the EC collaborating with the police arrested officials tampering with presidential ballot papers in some polling stations including the Awutu Senya West and Bawku Central constituencies.

Moreover, the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), in its mid-day situational report on Ghana's 2020 elections, has commended the EC intense preparation towards this year elections.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) also accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of rigging the elections, but the NPP in a counter-attack described it as false.

— citinewsroom