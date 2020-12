Listen to article

The day is evergreen

Trek out there in blue

Like the White Pine

Won’t you vote in virtue?

Volatility, mute its red volume.

All men can’t bed with thy party

Different choices make us hearty

Be thus tolerant to varied views.

Nobody is voting sheepishly

Everybody’s vote will be cast wisely

The peace train shouldn’t slumber

Politicians will by all means win

But should our Ghana suffer?



— Abdul Rahman Odoi

All Rights Reserved.©️2020

@BIG ODOI