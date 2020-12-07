NDC raises alarm over election issues

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has made a serious of allegations of election malpractices across the country.

Director of Elections of the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, made the allegations at an emergency press briefing in Accra.

According to him, intelligence picked up by the NDC revealed that the security services have been instructed not to accompany the ballot boxes after polls closes at 5pm today.

“We find it very strange that at this late stage instructions will be issued that the security personnel should not accompany the ballot boxes,” he told the media at the NDC headquarters in Accra.

In areas like Kwabre, he said there was a deliberate no deployment of security personnel.

According to him, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Kwabre was the one being the alleged ballot stuffing.

He alleged that one journalist and another person have been seriously injured in the shooting incident at the Awutu Senya West Constituency.

