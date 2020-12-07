NDC presents evidence of alleged thumb-printed ballots

The opponation Democratic Congress (NDC) has presented what it calls evidence of rigging in the ongoing elections.

At a press conference on Monday, December 7, 2020, the party played videos of printed ballots purportedly meant to be used to stuff ballot boxes.

It said the instances of alleged electoral malfeasance have taken place in the Greater Accra, Eastern, Central and Ashanti regions.

The party has just filed a complaint to the Electoral Commission (EC), according to the party's Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.

According to the NDC, there have been instances where some persons were sighted with ballot papers thumb-printed in favour of the Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Nana Akufo Addo.

Addressing the media, the Director of Elections for the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah says the EC must answer to the citizenry for such anomalies.

The NDC in the Ashanti Region was making similar claims almost simultaneously at a press conference of its own.

Mr. Ankrah called on residents in “especially the Ashanti Region” to remain at polling stations to deter rigging.

“We wish to call on them to be even more vigilant. In the next few hours, it is going to get very intense… Go back to the polling station and observe the process,” he stressed.

Mr. Ankrah also added that “international and local observers should intensify their monitoring.”

The NDC also claims police have been instructed not to escort ballot boxes.

“Why that instruction that they should not escort the ballot boxes,” Mr. Ankrah questioned.

Still on security personnel, the party also feels there are not enough security personnel in the Ashanti Region.

“We believe that it is an attempt to create the opportunity for ballot snatching and all those nefarious activities,” Mr. Ankrah concluded.

So far, the only allegation of malfeasance the commission has acted on is the tampering with presidential ballots in the Awutu Senya West and Bawuku Central constituencies.

Two EC officers have been arrested in connection with the incident.

—citinewsroom