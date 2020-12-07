Don't sanitise your hands before voting, it'll fade the indelible ink on the ballot — NDC to voters

Listen to article

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress Peter Boamah Otokunor is asking voters across the country to avoid using hand sanitisers before casting their ballot.

He says the call is due to suspicion that the hand sanitiser used at the various polling stations fade the indelible ink when thumbprinted on the ballot.

Otokunor also raised issues regarding the colour of the indelible ink citing lack of standardisation across all the polling stations in the country.

Speaking at an emergency press conference today, he indicated that the indelible ink in some polling comes with different colours such as blue, dark, wine, red among others.

According to him, it makes it difficult to determine fake ballots that are easily identified through the difference in indelible ink.

Ghanaians are voting today to the polls today Monday, December 7, 2020, to elect a President and 275 Parliamentarians.

Over 17 million voters are expected to take part in the exercise. The figure is 2 million more than the number of voters who voted in the previous election in 2016.

The electoral commission has said over 33,000 polling stations have been dedicated for the presidential and parliamentary polls.

The race is largely between the incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the NPP and former leader John Mahama of the NDC. Ten other presidential candidates are contesting in the polls.