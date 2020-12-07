ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.12.2020 Elections

Armed macho men overpowered, arrested at Fomena

Armed macho men overpowered, arrested at Fomena
LISTEN DEC 7, 2020

Some armed men reportedly roaming in a vehicle at Fomena in the Ashanti region have been arrested by the Police.

The muscle men were roaming in strongholds of the independent Candidate Andrew Asiamah Amoakoh.

Starr News sources say they were arrested at Adumenu, a community in the constituency. The suspects reportedly resisted arrest until they were overpowered.

Ghanaians are voting today to the polls today Monday, December 7, 2020, to elect a President and 275 Parliamentarians.

Over 17 million voters are expected to take part in the exercise. The figure is 2 million more than the number of voters who voted in the previous election in 2016.

The electoral commission has said over 33,000 polling stations have been dedicated for the presidential and parliamentary polls.

The race is largely between the incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the NPP and former leader John Mahama of the NDC. Ten other presidential candidates are contesting in the polls.

Electoral materials have been dispatched to the various voting centres.

The Electoral Commission says it aims to declare results within 24hours.

---starrfm

More Elections
Modern Ghana Links
I never said election 2020 was rigged – says Mac Manu
02.01.2021 | Elections
C/R: Police secure court order to stop Effutu NDC from protesting over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
NDC’s continued protests won’t affect election petition – Amaliba
02.01.2021 | Elections
Minority will use legitimate means to resist subversion of the people’s will – Ablakwa
01.01.2021 | Elections
NDC MPs run to American, British partners over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
We'll block all MPs in disputed constituencies from entering Parliament – Ablakwa
31.12.2020 | Elections
Why did you lie to your supporters that you won election 2020? – Akilu Sayibu queries Mahama
31.12.2020 | Elections
NPP-UK blasts Mahama for lying, ill-informing NDC supporters to cause violence
31.12.2020 | Elections
Ensure fair representation of women on election petition panel – Feminist CSOs tell Chief Justice
31.12.2020 | Elections
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
55 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
55 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line