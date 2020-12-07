Armed macho men overpowered, arrested at Fomena

Some armed men reportedly roaming in a vehicle at Fomena in the Ashanti region have been arrested by the Police.

The muscle men were roaming in strongholds of the independent Candidate Andrew Asiamah Amoakoh.

Starr News sources say they were arrested at Adumenu, a community in the constituency. The suspects reportedly resisted arrest until they were overpowered.

Ghanaians are voting today to the polls today Monday, December 7, 2020, to elect a President and 275 Parliamentarians.

Over 17 million voters are expected to take part in the exercise. The figure is 2 million more than the number of voters who voted in the previous election in 2016.

The electoral commission has said over 33,000 polling stations have been dedicated for the presidential and parliamentary polls.

The race is largely between the incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the NPP and former leader John Mahama of the NDC. Ten other presidential candidates are contesting in the polls.

Electoral materials have been dispatched to the various voting centres.

The Electoral Commission says it aims to declare results within 24hours.

---starrfm