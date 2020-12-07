Let's cure ourselves from the grotesque levels of corruption, insufferable inequality – Mahama

Listen to article

The Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama said he voted to end the high levels of corruption and sufferings of Ghanaians.

"I voted at the Bole District Assembly Polling Centre this morning. Today, we can restore the soul of our nation. We can cure ourselves from the grotesque levels of corruption and insufferable inequality – and put Ghana on the path of becoming a truly advanced nation."

He added that his vote is meant to empower women in the country.

Mr. Mahama wrote on his Facebook Wall page moments after casting his vote at the Bole District Assembly Polling Center that Ghana needs to change in fundamentals ways, and one of those ways was to empower women for them to be part of those at the forefront of decision making.

He also said Monday was a day the citizenry with voting rights could rise up to cure the nation from the grotesque levels of corruption and insufferable inequality by putting Ghana on the path of becoming a truly advanced nation.

