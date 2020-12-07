ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.12.2020 Elections

Low turnout at my Redeemer School Centre

Low turnout at my Redeemer School Centre
LISTEN DEC 7, 2020

My Redeemer School polling station in the Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency of the Greater Accra region has so far registered a low voter turnout.

The centre, divided into two, has a total voter population of 451 but as at midday, only 165 people had cast their votes.

Brempong Amon Kingsley, a presiding officer at one of the centres told DGN Online that looking at the total number of voters and the number of votes cast so far, the turnout was not encouraging.

He said some of the voters had come very early in the morning to cast their votes but the process has been slow since then.

He was, however, hopeful that some voters may come out later in the day getting to the close of poll to cast their ballots.

The process has however been smooth as all the machines at the centres were working properly and no incident recorded.

The two centres have had to do four facial verifications.

The Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency is considered a stronghold of the ruling NPP which has won the majority of votes in the area in the 2012 and 2016 general elections.

The current Member of Parliament for the area, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has won the seat for three times and decided to pull out of the NPP primaries.

The Parliamentary seat is being contested by Dr. Dickson Amoako Kissi of the NPP and Emmanuel Adotei Allotey of the NDC as well four others.

---Daily Guide

More Elections
Modern Ghana Links
I never said election 2020 was rigged – says Mac Manu
02.01.2021 | Elections
C/R: Police secure court order to stop Effutu NDC from protesting over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
NDC’s continued protests won’t affect election petition – Amaliba
02.01.2021 | Elections
Minority will use legitimate means to resist subversion of the people’s will – Ablakwa
01.01.2021 | Elections
NDC MPs run to American, British partners over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
We'll block all MPs in disputed constituencies from entering Parliament – Ablakwa
31.12.2020 | Elections
Why did you lie to your supporters that you won election 2020? – Akilu Sayibu queries Mahama
31.12.2020 | Elections
NPP-UK blasts Mahama for lying, ill-informing NDC supporters to cause violence
31.12.2020 | Elections
Ensure fair representation of women on election petition panel – Feminist CSOs tell Chief Justice
31.12.2020 | Elections
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
53 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
53 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line