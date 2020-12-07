Low turnout at my Redeemer School Centre

My Redeemer School polling station in the Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency of the Greater Accra region has so far registered a low voter turnout.

The centre, divided into two, has a total voter population of 451 but as at midday, only 165 people had cast their votes.

Brempong Amon Kingsley, a presiding officer at one of the centres told DGN Online that looking at the total number of voters and the number of votes cast so far, the turnout was not encouraging.

He said some of the voters had come very early in the morning to cast their votes but the process has been slow since then.

He was, however, hopeful that some voters may come out later in the day getting to the close of poll to cast their ballots.

The process has however been smooth as all the machines at the centres were working properly and no incident recorded.

The two centres have had to do four facial verifications.

The Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency is considered a stronghold of the ruling NPP which has won the majority of votes in the area in the 2012 and 2016 general elections.

The current Member of Parliament for the area, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has won the seat for three times and decided to pull out of the NPP primaries.

The Parliamentary seat is being contested by Dr. Dickson Amoako Kissi of the NPP and Emmanuel Adotei Allotey of the NDC as well four others.

---Daily Guide