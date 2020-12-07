ModernGhanalogo

07.12.2020 Elections

EC resolve challenges in Weinstein’s-Gbawe, Chereponi

LISTEN DEC 7, 2020

The Electoral Commission (EC) has resolved some challenges posed to the voting process in Chereponi and Gbawe.

The challenges had caused delays in the voting process but the Commission in a public notice says it has resolved those challenges.

According to the EC, the delay in Weija-Gbawe was due to some delays in the distribution of election materials.

It said “the issue has been resolved and voting is proceeding smoothly.”

In Chereponi, it said the delays was due to mix up in stamps to be used to certify ballot papers.

“The issue has been resolved and voting is proceeding smoothly.”

