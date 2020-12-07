ModernGhanalogo

07.12.2020 Elections

Police on manhunt for Kasoa shooters

LISTEN DEC 7, 2020

The police is on the manhunt for occupants of a black 4×4 SUV, who shot occupants of a silver-coloured Kia private saloon car with registration number GW 2375-20 on Election Day, Monday, 7 December 2020 at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Constituency of the Central Region.

The occupants, who got injured, were taken to the hospital and, according to the police, are responding to treatment.

The police, in a statement, noted that it is investigating any allegation of impropriety so far received.

After the shooting incident, more police and military personnel were deployed to beef up security in the area.

Voting is progressing steadily and peacefully after the incident.

A similar shooting incident happened in the constituency during the voter registration exercise a few months ago.

The incumbent MP for the area, Mavis Hawa Koomson, claimed responsibility for pulling the trigger.

---classfm

body-container-line