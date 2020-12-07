ModernGhanalogo

By Francis Appiah || otecfmghana.com
Asantehene accompanied by wife to vote at Manhyia Palace
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has cast his vote at the Manhyia Palace in the Manhyia South constituency of the Ashanti region.

He was accompanied by his wife, Lady Julia, who also cast her vote after going through the COVI-19 protocols and voting processes.

He was also accompanied by Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South and Minister of Education, Mr Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Director of Electoral Commission, Mr Ben Banor-Bio.

Among his entourage were the Chief of Staff at the Manhyia Palace, Mr Kofi Badu and some members of the Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC)

He voted at the Manhyia Polling Station 1 at exactly 12 noon, under tight police/military security.

The Asantehemaa, Nana Ama Konadu III, also voted at the same time at the same polling station.

