07.12.2020 Elections

Polling station officers removed for allegedly tampered with ballot papers

LISTEN DEC 7, 2020

The Electoral Commission (EC) has identified some tampering of presidential ballot papers in some polling stations in Awutu Senya West and Bawku Central constituencies.

According to the election management body, its checks have identified some polling station officers as being behind the act.

The EC in a statement said it is “working with the Ghana Police Service, has identified the suspected Officers and removed them from post pending further investigations.”

It sent a word of caution that all presidential candidates should appear on a thumb-printed ballot paper before it will be considered as valid and counted.

The commission further charged political parties and candidates agents as well as the general public to be vigilant to ensure free and fair elections.

Read full statement below;

127202030604-txobsfer5l-electoral-commission

---citinewsroom

