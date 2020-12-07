ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.12.2020 Elections

Prof Jane Naana votes at Komenda JHS [Photos]

Prof Jane Naana votes at Komenda JHS [Photos]
Listen to article

The opposition National Democratic Congress' (NDC) Vice Presidential Candidate, Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has voted at the Komenda JHS polling station in the Central Region.

127202030603-0g830n4ayt-jane-opoku-votes-in-the-central-region-2.jpeg

Voting began in over 38,000 polling stations across the country today, Monday, December 7, 2020, as Ghana holds its 8th general elections in the Fourth Republic.

Speaking to Citi News, Mrs. Opoku Agyemang stated that “they said I could use any finger to vote but I think we should all use our thumbs in the process because that was the information that was given to everyone and I think the EC should be consistent in their message.”

127202030603-8dt2wkjvvq-jane-opoku-votes-in-the-central-region-3.jpeg

She added that the process was a very simple process and she followed all COVID protocols that were required of her.

“It’s a very straightforward experience and I believe it will continue this way so that people understand and would have faith in the process. I followed all the voting processes and observed the COVID-19 protocols at the centre.

Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has advised that no matter the case, all Ghanaians should try to keep the peace.

127202030603-rwnyqdcp53-jane-opoku-votes-in-the-central-region-1.jpeg

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer for the NDC also cast his vote in the Bole constituency of the Savannah Region.

Mr. Mahama was huddled by constituents in Bole when he showed up to vote.

---citinewsroom

More Elections
Modern Ghana Links
I never said election 2020 was rigged – says Mac Manu
02.01.2021 | Elections
C/R: Police secure court order to stop Effutu NDC from protesting over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
NDC’s continued protests won’t affect election petition – Amaliba
02.01.2021 | Elections
Minority will use legitimate means to resist subversion of the people’s will – Ablakwa
01.01.2021 | Elections
NDC MPs run to American, British partners over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
We'll block all MPs in disputed constituencies from entering Parliament – Ablakwa
31.12.2020 | Elections
Why did you lie to your supporters that you won election 2020? – Akilu Sayibu queries Mahama
31.12.2020 | Elections
NPP-UK blasts Mahama for lying, ill-informing NDC supporters to cause violence
31.12.2020 | Elections
Ensure fair representation of women on election petition panel – Feminist CSOs tell Chief Justice
31.12.2020 | Elections
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
53 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
53 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line