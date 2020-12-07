Prof Jane Naana votes at Komenda JHS [Photos]

Listen to article

The opposition National Democratic Congress' (NDC) Vice Presidential Candidate, Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has voted at the Komenda JHS polling station in the Central Region.

Voting began in over 38,000 polling stations across the country today, Monday, December 7, 2020, as Ghana holds its 8th general elections in the Fourth Republic.

Speaking to Citi News, Mrs. Opoku Agyemang stated that “they said I could use any finger to vote but I think we should all use our thumbs in the process because that was the information that was given to everyone and I think the EC should be consistent in their message.”

She added that the process was a very simple process and she followed all COVID protocols that were required of her.

“It’s a very straightforward experience and I believe it will continue this way so that people understand and would have faith in the process. I followed all the voting processes and observed the COVID-19 protocols at the centre.

Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has advised that no matter the case, all Ghanaians should try to keep the peace.

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer for the NDC also cast his vote in the Bole constituency of the Savannah Region.

Mr. Mahama was huddled by constituents in Bole when he showed up to vote.

