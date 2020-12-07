ModernGhanalogo

07.12.2020 Elections

14 thugs arrested in Suhum for allegedly intimidating voters

LISTEN DEC 7, 2020

Some 14 thugs have been arrested by personnel of the Suhum Police Command for allegedly intimidating some voters at a hotel.

According to reports, the voters were lodging at one Daily Bread Hotel when the suspects stormed the place to beat them.

It is unclear what led to the incident, but the Suhum NDC Constituency Chairman, Mr Opoku alleged that the Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Margaret Darko Darkwa recruited the suspects to intimidate them.

The MCE when contacted denied the allegation levelled against her.

She also alleged that the NDC were rather moving around the hotels and intimidating people who came from far to cast their votes.

The incident is creating tension in the area, as both parties supporters have besieged the Police station.

---DGN Online

