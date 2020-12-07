ModernGhanalogo

07.12.2020 Article

A tribute to J.P. Clark, Nigeria's nature poet

By Chinonye Ekwueme-Ugwu - The Conversation
J. P. Clark was one of Nigeria&#39;s most eco-conscious writers. - Source: Ommoclark2020/WikimediaJ. P. Clark was one of Nigeria&#39;s most eco-conscious writers. - Source: Ommoclark2020/Wikimedia
Everyone dies. Everything that has life must someday relinquish it. But that exit is never final. Plants and animals are generally converted into new states and reabsorbed into nature. Human beings remain alive in people's memories for varying degrees of time. And if you leave a legacy behind, your life will truly begin after your physical death.

The passing of Nigeria's foremost poet and playwright, Professor J.P. Clark on 13 October, 2020, has reinforced this belief.

Thousands of scholars and and readers who encountered him through his literature retain him in their memories. They also transfer his existence to future generations looking for excellence in the arts.

Throughout his exemplary life, Clark touched on various issues affecting the globe. He displayed a thorough knowledge of his world through his poems.

His writing explored politics, arts and the socio-cultural character of humans. His intimacy with nature, conveyed via his poems, has made him a favourite of eco-conscious readers.

Rich ecological imagery

Clark's exploration of the intersection between our natural environment and literature is an inspiration to writers and critics. He often found ways to accommodate nature, even when he addressed the mundane issues within politics and academia. His viewpoints can be found in his poetry collections The Casualties and Incidental Songs for Several Persons . His poem, The Usurpation, is a great example.

Read more: J.P. Clark: the 'pepper' of the Niger Delta activism stew

Clark's constant ecological imagery shows great knowledge of, and strong attachment to, natural entities. In all their dealings, human beings operate within the natural realm, interacting with other non-human entities.

I read Clark's poems in the 1980s. My favourites were Night Rain , Streamside Exchange and Abiku . The stories in those poems often excited feelings of empathy with the human characters.

I revisited those poems 35 years later and realised the crucial influence of the natural environment in his work. Many of his poems set in the riverine areas of Nigeria's Niger Delta, “embody environmental metaphors, capable of projecting authentic African eco-lit ” according to a study of “natural trajectories” in the poems.

Read more: John Pepper Clark-Bekederemo: Nigeria's bard, playwright and activist

His exploration of nature in his poems stimulates a romantic awareness of the African ecosystem, that goes beyond the current agitations of environmental justice in Nigeria. They project 21st century African literary traditions beyond the domains of activism.

Clark's works are multifaceted. His attachment to his home region, coupled with his training in the arts and the humanities may have conditioned him towards exploring nature in his works. And he did so alongside other nagging socio-political and economic themes that he equally projected.

Chinonye Ekwueme-Ugwu does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

By Chinonye Ekwueme-Ugwu, Lecturer, University of Nigeria

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

