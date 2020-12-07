ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.12.2020 Elections

Awutu Senya East: Two sustain gun wounds after shooting near polling station

Awutu Senya East: Two sustain gun wounds after shooting near polling station
LISTEN DEC 7, 2020

Some two persons have sustained gunshot wounds near the Steps to Christ polling station in Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East constituency after some men in a black SUV fired at them.

Citi News’ Calvis Tetteh reported that the two wounded are National Democratic Congress (NDC) members.

127202020603-n6ium8x432-awutu-3

One of the victims, who is a party agent for the NDC, told Citi News he was in a vehicle returning from the centre with two other persons when they met some individuals in a Toyota Landcruiser who questioned them about their whereabouts

Then the group quickly opened fire on them, wounding two of them in the process, according to reports.

127202020604-0eu2xkjwwr-awutu-2

It is unclear what led to the shooting incident.

This same centre was marred by an incidence of violence during the voter registration exercise.

The incumbent MP, Mavis Hawa Koomson, fired a gun at the centre after a skirmish between NDC and New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in the area.

---citinewsroom

More Elections
Modern Ghana Links
I never said election 2020 was rigged – says Mac Manu
02.01.2021 | Elections
C/R: Police secure court order to stop Effutu NDC from protesting over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
NDC’s continued protests won’t affect election petition – Amaliba
02.01.2021 | Elections
Minority will use legitimate means to resist subversion of the people’s will – Ablakwa
01.01.2021 | Elections
NDC MPs run to American, British partners over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
We'll block all MPs in disputed constituencies from entering Parliament – Ablakwa
31.12.2020 | Elections
Why did you lie to your supporters that you won election 2020? – Akilu Sayibu queries Mahama
31.12.2020 | Elections
NPP-UK blasts Mahama for lying, ill-informing NDC supporters to cause violence
31.12.2020 | Elections
Ensure fair representation of women on election petition panel – Feminist CSOs tell Chief Justice
31.12.2020 | Elections
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
52 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
52 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line