Awutu Senya East: Two sustain gun wounds after shooting near polling station

Some two persons have sustained gunshot wounds near the Steps to Christ polling station in Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East constituency after some men in a black SUV fired at them.

Citi News’ Calvis Tetteh reported that the two wounded are National Democratic Congress (NDC) members.

One of the victims, who is a party agent for the NDC, told Citi News he was in a vehicle returning from the centre with two other persons when they met some individuals in a Toyota Landcruiser who questioned them about their whereabouts

Then the group quickly opened fire on them, wounding two of them in the process, according to reports.

It is unclear what led to the shooting incident.

This same centre was marred by an incidence of violence during the voter registration exercise.

The incumbent MP, Mavis Hawa Koomson, fired a gun at the centre after a skirmish between NDC and New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in the area.

---citinewsroom