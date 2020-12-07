ModernGhanalogo

07.12.2020 Elections

Konadu vote at Ridge Church School

LISTEN DEC 7, 2020

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings has cast her ballot at the Ridge Church School Polling Centre in the Korley Klottey Constituency.

Speaking to the media after voting, she said the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, has been very consistent in updating Ghanaians about what the Commission was doing.

She also she has no complaints about the electoral process so far, saying “I have no complaints about that at all.”

Madam Rawlings is the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Party (NDC), a breakaway political party from her late husband, Former President Jerry John Rawlings' National Democratic Congress.

---DGN online

