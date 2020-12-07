Election 2020: Ayawaso West Wuogon will always be for NPP – Chief of Staff

Listen to article

Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare has said Ayawaso West Wuogon belongs to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking to journalists after voting for herself and her husband by proxy, the former MP for the same constituency said “Ayawaso belongs to us” because the NPP government and its MPs that win the constituency, always do a good job for the constituents.

“That is why Ayawaso will always be for the NPP”, she said.

She urged the electorate to come out in their numbers to vote.

Meanwhile, the main opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Mr John Dumelo, has asked the Electoral Commission to stop the voting process at GIMPA polling station 1 due to the unavailability of indelible ink to distinguish those who have already voted from those who have not.

“I am disappointed in the process”, the actor-turned-politician told the media, explaining: “We do not have indelible ink here and they are allowing the process to still continue, which is wrong”.

“There should be indelible ink”, he insisted.

“I suggest that they stop the whole process and let them get the ink before they continue. The indelible ink is the surest way to know that one has voted or not”, he intimated.

Mr Dumelo is battling the New Patriotic Party’s Lydia Alhassan, the incumbent, for the seat, which has been held by the NPP since 2000.

Today, about 17,027,971 eligible Ghanaian voters are expected to cast their ballot, as part of the process of electing a new President and 275 new Members of Parliament for a fresh four-year mandate.