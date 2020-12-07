ModernGhanalogo

07.12.2020 Elections

Election 2020: Conduct yourselves orderly – Samira Bawumia as she votes at Christ the King Parish polling centre

Wife of the Vice-President, Samia Bawumia has urged all Ghanaians to “conduct themselves in an orderly manner”, as they cast their votes today, Monday, 7 December.

Describing the voting process as being “smooth so far”, she said that everything is going as planned.

Mrs Bawumia voted at the Christ the King Parish polling centre in Cantonments in the Greater Accra region at around 11: 20 am.

Addressing the media, she said: “So far I’m happy with the process. It is very smooth and orderly and I can see that it is going as planned.

“Most of the reports we are getting so far is that it's been smooth so far so we encourage all Ghanaians to get out and vote and conduct themselves in a very orderly manner, follow the protocols that have been set out and exercise their civic responsibility”.

---classfm

body-container-line