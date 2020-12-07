Awutu Senya East: NDC agents reportedly shot at Kasoa

Two people have sustained gunshot wounds at the Church of Christ Polling station at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East constituency in the Central region.

Reports indicate that the perpetrators of the crime were in a Black Toyota Land Cruiser who opened fire on a Kia Salon car that was driving out of the polling station.

According to reports, the two people who were injured were NDC polling agents and have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. It is not known who the perpetrators are as no party colours were embossed on the vehicle.

https://cdn.modernghana.com/images/content/127202013356-j4eq276ggb-28094322.jpgThe bullet-riddled windscreen of the victims' car

The incident comes months after another shooting at the same polling station by the incumbent MP Mavis Hawa Koomson during the voter registration exercise.

Ghanaians are voting to the polls today Monday, December 7, 2020, to elect a President and 275 Parliamentarians.

Over 17 million voters are expected to take part in the exercise. The figure is 2 million more than the number of voters who voted in the previous election in 2016.

The electoral commission has said over 33,000 polling stations have been dedicated for the presidential and parliamentary polls.

--PrimeNewsghana