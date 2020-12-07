W/R: Voter arrested at Shama for taking picture of ballot paper

A young man in his early twenties has been picked up by a Police Officer at Shama DA Forecourt B polling station in the Western Region for allegedly taking shots of his ballot paper.

He is currently at the Shama Police station undergoing questioning.

Already the Electoral Commission (EC) has cautioned Ghanaians against such acts.

Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, has said one violates the principles governing the electoral process by taking pictures of their ballot paper after voting.

According to him, “an individual commits an offence by telling others the party he voted and sharing photos of ballot papers as it breaches the secrecy of the ballot.”

He said “If you finish and you tell people who you voted for, that is fine but it is an offence for you to take photos of it and be showing it to people. It breaches the secrecy of the ballot. In the view of the law you can be arrested,” he said.

Voting has begun across the 275 constituencies across the country.

The EC is confident that the results of the general elections will be declared within 24hours.

---citinewsroom