Exhibit good behaviour for peace to prevail, we've one Ghana – Afenyo-Markin to Ghanaians

Listen to article

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Effutu constituency in the Central Region, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has charged Ghanaians to exhibit good behaviour at various voting centers since Ghana is known as a peaceful country.

According to him, Ghana needs to maintain its reputation as a peaceful country. To do that, Ghanaians need to avoid conflict during the election.

Speaking to Citi News, the MP said: “Ghanaians are ready to exercise their right to vote and we have accepted democracy. I continue to urge all of us to conduct ourselves peacefully. We have only one Ghana. As for politics, it is a competition of ideas so I think I will leave it there.”

Mr. Afenyo-Markin added that he is confident that Ghanaians will come out in their numbers to exercise their franchise and vote for their preferred political party.

“I do not foresee any voter apathy but I will urge every Ghanaian to go out to vote. We want this country to transform and obviously, being a party man, I will urge everyone to vote”.

Over 17 million Ghanaians will head to the polls today, Monday, December 7, 2020, to decide whether or not the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will be Ghana’s President for another four-year term.

President Akufo-Addo is facing keen competition from the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, who served as Ghana’s President from 2012 to 2016.

Apart from Akufo-Addo and Mahama, there are 10 other candidates in the presidential race.

Today’s election will also help Ghanaians elect their Members of Parliament.

Voting will take place in 38,622 polling stations in the 275 constituencies across the country, as compared to 33,000 polling stations in the 2016 elections.

---citinewsroom