ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.12.2020 Elections

Exhibit good behaviour for peace to prevail, we've one Ghana – Afenyo-Markin to Ghanaians

Exhibit good behaviour for peace to prevail, we've one Ghana – Afenyo-Markin to Ghanaians
Listen to article

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Effutu constituency in the Central Region, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has charged Ghanaians to exhibit good behaviour at various voting centers since Ghana is known as a peaceful country.

According to him, Ghana needs to maintain its reputation as a peaceful country. To do that, Ghanaians need to avoid conflict during the election.

Speaking to Citi News, the MP said: “Ghanaians are ready to exercise their right to vote and we have accepted democracy. I continue to urge all of us to conduct ourselves peacefully. We have only one Ghana. As for politics, it is a competition of ideas so I think I will leave it there.”

Mr. Afenyo-Markin added that he is confident that Ghanaians will come out in their numbers to exercise their franchise and vote for their preferred political party.

“I do not foresee any voter apathy but I will urge every Ghanaian to go out to vote. We want this country to transform and obviously, being a party man, I will urge everyone to vote”.

Over 17 million Ghanaians will head to the polls today, Monday, December 7, 2020, to decide whether or not the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will be Ghana’s President for another four-year term.

President Akufo-Addo is facing keen competition from the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, who served as Ghana’s President from 2012 to 2016.

Apart from Akufo-Addo and Mahama, there are 10 other candidates in the presidential race.

Today’s election will also help Ghanaians elect their Members of Parliament.

Voting will take place in 38,622 polling stations in the 275 constituencies across the country, as compared to 33,000 polling stations in the 2016 elections.

---citinewsroom

More Elections
Modern Ghana Links
I never said election 2020 was rigged – says Mac Manu
02.01.2021 | Elections
C/R: Police secure court order to stop Effutu NDC from protesting over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
NDC’s continued protests won’t affect election petition – Amaliba
02.01.2021 | Elections
Minority will use legitimate means to resist subversion of the people’s will – Ablakwa
01.01.2021 | Elections
NDC MPs run to American, British partners over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
We'll block all MPs in disputed constituencies from entering Parliament – Ablakwa
31.12.2020 | Elections
Why did you lie to your supporters that you won election 2020? – Akilu Sayibu queries Mahama
31.12.2020 | Elections
NPP-UK blasts Mahama for lying, ill-informing NDC supporters to cause violence
31.12.2020 | Elections
Ensure fair representation of women on election petition panel – Feminist CSOs tell Chief Justice
31.12.2020 | Elections
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
51 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
51 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line